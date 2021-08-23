Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.34 and last traded at $105.02. 56,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 10,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Sanofi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.