SaTT (SATT) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,596.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. SaTT has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $152,596.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SaTT has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars.

