Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.35 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

