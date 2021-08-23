Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $108.47. 5,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

