Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

SEE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

