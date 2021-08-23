Seamus M. Mcgill Purchases 1,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 1,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 821,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,184. The stock has a market cap of $674.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.