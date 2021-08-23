Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.61. 129,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

