Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.
NYSE WOR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.61. 129,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $75.45.
In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.
