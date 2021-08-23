Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

