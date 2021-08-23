Secret Price Tops $1.74 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003509 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $121.32 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00555895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.40 or 0.01196325 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

