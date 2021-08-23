Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.05. 239,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

