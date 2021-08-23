Seedify.fund Achieves Market Cap of $64.46 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $64.46 million and $15.63 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00009255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 58% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.