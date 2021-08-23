SEEN Price Reaches $3.48 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $11,892.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00828089 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

