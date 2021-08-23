SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,046. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.