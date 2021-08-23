Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

