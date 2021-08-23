Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,150 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sempra Energy worth $50,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,273. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

