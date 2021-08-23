Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,663 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.70% of Sensata Technologies worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

ST stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.