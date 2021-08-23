Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133.04 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.55 million and approximately $133.04 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009449 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

