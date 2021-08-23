ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Holdings Raised by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of ServiceSource International worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 170,951 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 386,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 412,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 154,941 shares of company stock valued at $199,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SREV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 100,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.