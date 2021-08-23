Sether (SETH) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Sether has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $503,863.07 and $1,551.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.00821356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101799 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.