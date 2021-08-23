SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SFL in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.