SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SFL in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.