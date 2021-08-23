SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 6.7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 58,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

