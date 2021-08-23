SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. SGS has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

