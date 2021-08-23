Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMED. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,563 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

