Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 95.96%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

