SHIELD Market Capitalization Hits $127,201.18 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $127,201.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,602.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.59 or 0.06744826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $673.62 or 0.01358048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00379041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00136811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00652591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00339735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00336373 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

