Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 4%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.73. 2,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

