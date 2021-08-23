Shopping Price Tops $73.07 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $73.07 or 0.00148219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $4.62 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.00 or 0.99603118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 947,485 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

