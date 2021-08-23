Showcase (SHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $687,137.78

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $687,137.78 and approximately $590,504.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.81 or 0.99951991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01023879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.18 or 0.06702564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,373,271 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

