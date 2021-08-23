Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and $1.21 million worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

