SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0360 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $697,089.32 and approximately $299.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.68 or 0.06724657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.45 or 0.01356941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.00375849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00643679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00340636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00330810 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,368,574 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

