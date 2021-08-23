Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th.
SIEGY opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.