Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SIEGY opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. Analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

