Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.16. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -1,671.43%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,460 over the last three months.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

