SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

