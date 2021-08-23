Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Signature Bank worth $93,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

