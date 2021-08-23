Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 517,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,072,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 85,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $428.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

