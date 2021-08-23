Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $423.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock worth $3,679,893,718 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

