SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.