Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Achieves $133,890.22 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $133,890.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022494 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,986,691 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

