Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPXCF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCF stock remained flat at $$7.99 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.