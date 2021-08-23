Skycoin (SKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and $2.41 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.00 or 0.99603118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

