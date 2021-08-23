Slam Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Slam’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Slam had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Slam’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SLAMU opened at $9.87 on Monday. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

