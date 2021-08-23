SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SLM worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. 106,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

