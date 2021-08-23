Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $945.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939 ($12.27), with a volume of 8712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 885.98.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

