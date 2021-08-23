Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $945.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 939 ($12.27), with a volume of 8712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 885.98.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.