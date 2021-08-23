Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.55. 875,425 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24.

