Smart Money Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.69. The stock had a trading volume of 149,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

