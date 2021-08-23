Smart Money Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.95. 136,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,003. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.