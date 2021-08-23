Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 11,692 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

