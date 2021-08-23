Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 1,262 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. 30,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,018. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.