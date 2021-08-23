Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 23,515 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 766.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 162,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 166,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,938. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.